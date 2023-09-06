The South Korean electronics firm LG, are attending the Munich Motor Show this year and they want to explain their vision of the future of mobility. Although not a vehicle manufacturer, LG, is presenting their vision of in-car experiences that carmakers can incorporate into vehicles in the future. (Sep. 6)
LG presents in-car experience that feels like home
The South Korean electronics firm LG, are attending the Munich Motor Show this year and they want to explain their vision of the future of mobility. Although not a vehicle manufacturer, LG, is presenting their vision of in-car experiences that carmakers can incorporate into vehicles in the future. (Sep. 6)