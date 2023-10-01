Eagles vs. Commanders
In new Netflix documentary “Beckham,” England soccer star David Beckham talks openly about his relationship with his family and recalls the media “explosion” that took place when he started dating former Spice Girl, Victoria. (Oct. 2)
Beckham opens up about family in new documentary

