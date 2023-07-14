Striking actors will begin picketing alongside writers in fight over the future of Hollywood; Kevin Spacey faces cross-examination at sex assault trial in London; Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says. (July 14)
ShowBiz Minute: Strikes, Spacey, Presley
