There’s no evidence a BBC presenter who allegedly paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos committed a crime, London police said as the broadcaster’s wife publicly identified him for the first time as veteran news anchor Huw Edwards. (July 12)
BBC presenter at center of allegations named
