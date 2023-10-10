Nearly 30 years since Rena Sofer first joined “General Hospital” as a fast-talking Brooklynite with long, colorful fingernails, she’s returning to the series for a short run. Sofer only played Lois Cerullo for around three years, but was cemented as a fan favorite. (Oct. 10)
Popular ‘General Hospital’ character Lois returns to ABC soap
