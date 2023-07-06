The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says a bystander’s cellphone footage showing a deputy violently tackling a woman while she filmed her husband being handcuffed and then pepper-spraying her in the face is “disturbing’” (July 5)
Sheriff calls video of deputy tackling woman ‘disturbing’
