A succession of power outages at a Los Angeles hospital prompted the evacuation of 28 patients in critical condition to other hospitals early Tuesday, while 213 other patients were moved to another building in the medical center, authorities said. (Aug. 22)
Hundreds of patients evacuated from L.A. hospital after power outage
