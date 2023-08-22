GOP debate: How to watch
800 missing in Maui fire
Trump to surrender
8 people rescued from cable car
Serena Williams gives birth to second child

A succession of power outages at a Los Angeles hospital prompted the evacuation of 28 patients in critical condition to other hospitals early Tuesday, while 213 other patients were moved to another building in the medical center, authorities said. (Aug. 22)

Video

Hundreds of patients evacuated from L.A. hospital after power outage

A succession of power outages at a Los Angeles hospital prompted the evacuation of 28 patients in critical condition to other hospitals early Tuesday, while 213 other patients were moved to another building in the medical center, authorities said. (Aug. 22)
 
Share