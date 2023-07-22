A 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas and sexually assaulted was rescued in Southern California when passersby saw her hold up a “help me” sign in a parked car, police and federal authorities said. The rescue occurred July 9 in Long Beach, south of Los Angeles. (Jul 21)
‘Help me’ sign leads to rescue of kidnapped girl
