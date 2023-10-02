Monday’s Powerball jackpot of over $1 billion is the world’s ninth-largest lottery prize behind earlier drawings of Powerball and Mega Millions, the other nearly nationwide lottery game. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. (Oct. 2) (AP Video: Daniel Kozin)
$1.04 billion Powerball jackpot tempts players to brave long odds
Monday’s Powerball jackpot of over $1 billion is the world’s ninth-largest lottery prize behind earlier drawings of Powerball and Mega Millions, the other nearly nationwide lottery game. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. (Oct. 2) (AP Video: Daniel Kozin)