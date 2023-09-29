Government shutdown
Tupac Shakur arrest
Dianne Feinstein
New York flooding
Clemson Tigers football

Commercial citrus growers have dwindled over the past few decades in south Louisiana, where farmers have had to battle hurricanes, flooding, invasive insects, freezes, drought, and now, a salt water wedge to keep their groves alive. (Sept. 29) (AP Video by Stephen Smith)
Video

Louisiana citrus farmers eye influx of salt water

Commercial citrus growers have dwindled over the past few decades in south Louisiana, where farmers have had to battle hurricanes, flooding, invasive insects, freezes, drought, and now, a salt water wedge to keep their groves alive. (Sept. 29) (AP Video by Stephen Smith)
 
Share