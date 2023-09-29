Commercial citrus growers have dwindled over the past few decades in south Louisiana, where farmers have had to battle hurricanes, flooding, invasive insects, freezes, drought, and now, a salt water wedge to keep their groves alive. (Sept. 29) (AP Video by Stephen Smith)
Louisiana citrus farmers eye influx of salt water
