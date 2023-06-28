Scorching heat blamed for at least 13 deaths in Texas and another in Louisiana blanketed more of the Southeast on Wednesday, stretching government warnings of dangerous, triple-digit temperatures eastward into Mississippi and Tennessee. (June 28) (AP video by Stephen Smith)
Louisiana residents cope with early summer heat
