Massive gates will be incorporated into a section of a flood protection levee southeast of New Orleans to divert some of the Mississippi River’s sediment-laden water into a new channel that will guide it into southeast Louisiana’s Barataria Basin. (Aug. 10) (AP Video: Stephen Smith)
Louisiana begins billion dollar project to restore its coast
