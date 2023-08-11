Some parents in Louisville, Kentucky waited hours for children to arrive home on the bus during the first week of school. Classes were canceled and the superintendent says changes are coming before kids get back on the bus. (Aug. 11)
Louisville parents outraged after bus route snarl that canceled classes
Some parents in Louisville, Kentucky waited hours for children to arrive home on the bus during the first week of school. Classes were canceled and the superintendent says changes are coming before kids get back on the bus. (Aug. 11)