Actor Luis Guzmán on ‘Story Ave': ‘The kind of work that I always wanted to do’

Actor Luis Guzman says that his role in indie drama “Story Ave” was one that he’s been wanting to play for quite some time. “Story Ave” is based in the Bronx and was co-written and directed by Bronx native Aristotle Torres. It follows a young artist who attempts to rob an MTA conductor named Luis—played by Guzmán—but ends up meeting an unlikely friend who takes him under his wing, leading to a transformative relationship. (Sept 28)