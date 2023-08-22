Spain’s mainland is sweltering for the fourth time this summer as another heat wave takes hold. For tourists and locals in Madrid the green, shade of the central Retiro park is an oasis to escape the heat on another hot day.
Tourists seek shade during Madrid’s latest heatwave
