If rising oceans aren’t worry enough, add this to the risks New York City faces: The metropolis is slowly sinking into the Hudson and surrounding waters — weighed down by skyscrapers, apartment buildings, asphalt, concrete and humanity itself. (AP Video: Ted Shaffrey) (May 29)
Researchers say NYC is sinking
