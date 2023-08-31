Looking after you garden could get a little bit easier, thanks to a new autonomous gadget. An AI-powered robot that can find and kill weeds has been launched at this year’s IFA tech show in Berlin. (August 31) (AP video: Cassandra Allwood/Production: Marissa Duhaney)
Weed-killing robot displayed at IFA tech show in Berlin
