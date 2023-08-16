Germany’s Cabinet has approved a plan to liberalize rules on cannabis, setting the scene for the European Union’s most populous member to decriminalize possession of limited amounts of the substance, and allow members of “cannabis clubs” to buy it for recreational purposes. (Aug 16)
Germany’s Cabinet passes an act to liberalize rules on cannabis possession and sale
