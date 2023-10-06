“She Came to Me” is the latest indie movie written and directed by Rebecca Miller. Thanks to an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA, star Marisa Tomei has been able to share her love for her role in the comedy drama. (Oct. 6)
Marisa Tomei is besotted with her role in ‘She Came To Me’
“She Came to Me” is the latest indie movie written and directed by Rebecca Miller. Thanks to an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA, star Marisa Tomei has been able to share her love for her role in the comedy drama. (Oct. 6)