Actors Mark Indelicato and Isis King weigh in on the why it’s important for Prime’s “With Love” to include well-rounded LGBTQ leads like Jorge and Sol who break past stereotypes and showcase varied identities and experiences within the LGBTQ community. (June 1)
“With Love” cast on multi-dimensional LGBTQ representation in television
