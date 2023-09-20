Ten years after Pope Francis made a landmark visit to the Italian island of Lampedusa to show solidarity with migrants, he is joining Catholic bishops from the Mediterranean this weekend in France to make the call more united, precisely at the same time European leaders are again scrambling to stem the tide of would-be refugees setting off from Africa.
Pope Francis to address migration in Marseille
Ten years after Pope Francis made a landmark visit to the Italian island of Lampedusa to show solidarity with migrants, he is joining Catholic bishops from the Mediterranean this weekend in France to make the call more united, precisely at the same time European leaders are again scrambling to stem the tide of would-be refugees setting off from Africa.