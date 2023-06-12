Three people were shot and killed and three wounded Sunday night at a house in Maryland’s capital city, police said. Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson told reporters that the shooting stemmed from what he described as an “interpersonal dispute. (June 12)
Police: 3 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Maryland home
