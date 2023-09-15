Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency on Friday, and asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to issue a pre-disaster emergency declaration as Hurricane Lee threatens to bring tropical-storm-force winds across a swath hundreds of miles wide. (Sept. 15)
Massachusetts governor declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Lee
