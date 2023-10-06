R&B icon Maxwell says after he drops his long-awaited ‘blacksummers’NIGHT’ album, he’ll follow up with a project that will include songs from his teenage years. The three-time Grammy winner is also prepping for his “Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite Cruise” that will sail Feb. 10-14, 2024. (Oct. 6) (AP Production by Gary Gerard Hamilton)
Maxwell will release project with teen-era music after he releases ‘NIGHT’
R&B icon Maxwell says after he drops his long-awaited ‘blacksummers’NIGHT’ album, he’ll follow up with a project that will include songs from his teenage years. The three-time Grammy winner is also prepping for his “Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite Cruise” that will sail Feb. 10-14, 2024. (Oct. 6) (AP Production by Gary Gerard Hamilton)