Straw hats, cross-body bags, and collapsible chairs are some of the essentials pilgrims have on them as they perform the Hajj. The fifth pillar of Islam is a profoundly spiritual experience, but requires practical and specific preparation to deal with hours of walking in scorching temperatures, camping stints, and massive crowds. (June 24) (AP video: Lujain Jo)
Essentials for Hajj: A guide for Muslim pilgrims
