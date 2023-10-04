Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for work on quantum dots, used in electronics and medical imaging

Three U.S. scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for their work on quantum dots — particles just a few atoms in diameter that can release bright colored light and whose applications in everyday life include electronics and medical imaging. (Oct. 4) (AP Video: David Keyton & Rodrique Ngowi/ Production: Marissa Duhaney)
