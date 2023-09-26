Nagorno-Karabakh
Japan’s health ministry has approved Leqembi, a drug for Alzheimer’s disease that was jointly developed by Japanese and U.S. pharmaceutical companies. It’s the first drug for treatment of the disease in a country with a rapidly aging population.
Japan approves its first Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi developed jointly with U.S.

