Two scientists won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for discoveries that enabled the creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 and whose technology could be used in the future to develop shots against other diseases. (Oct. 2)
Duo whose work led to COVID vaccines react to Nobel win
Two scientists won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for discoveries that enabled the creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 and whose technology could be used in the future to develop shots against other diseases. (Oct. 2)