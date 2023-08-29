President Joe Biden celebrates a new phase of his administration’s efforts to lower medical costs, by saying “we’re going to keep standing up to Big Pharma.” Officials announced the first 10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations. (Aug. 29)
10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations as Biden pitches cost reductions
