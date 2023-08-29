Steve Scalise cancer diagnosis
Hurricane Idalia nears Florida
UNC-Chapel Hill shooting
Brain worm retrieved in Australia
Joe the Plumber dies

President Joe Biden celebrates a new phase of his administration’s efforts to lower medical costs, by saying “we’re going to keep standing up to Big Pharma.” Officials announced the first 10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations. (Aug. 29)

Video

10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations as Biden pitches cost reductions

President Joe Biden celebrates a new phase of his administration’s efforts to lower medical costs, by saying “we’re going to keep standing up to Big Pharma.” Officials announced the first 10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations. (Aug. 29)
 
Share