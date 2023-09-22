Maryland surgeons for the second time have transplanted a pig’s heart into a dying man

Surgeons have transplanted a pig’s heart into a dying man in a bid to prolong his life. He’s only the second patient to undergo such an experimental feat. Maryland doctors said Friday that the man was cracking jokes and able to sit in a chair two days after the transplant. (Sept. 22)
