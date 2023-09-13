Five former Memphis police officers were charged Tuesday with federal civil rights violations in the beating death of Tyre Nichols as they continue to fight second-degree murder charges in state courts arising from the killing. (Sept.12)
5 former officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
