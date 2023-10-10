October 10 is World Mental Health Day. The World Health Organization says 1 in 5 people in countries that have experienced conflict in the past decade will suffer from a mental health condition. It’s estimated about 9.6 million Ukrainians could be affected. (Oct. 10)
World Mental Health Day: Ukrainians learn to cope with mental scars of war
