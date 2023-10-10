Israel-Hamas war
Trump fraud trial
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 2024 bid
Powerball jackpot
Taylor Swift at the box office

October 10 is World Mental Health Day. The World Health Organization says 1 in 5 people in countries that have experienced conflict in the past decade will suffer from a mental health condition. It’s estimated about 9.6 million Ukrainians could be affected. (Oct. 10)
Video

World Mental Health Day: Ukrainians learn to cope with mental scars of war

October 10 is World Mental Health Day. The World Health Organization says 1 in 5 people in countries that have experienced conflict in the past decade will suffer from a mental health condition. It’s estimated about 9.6 million Ukrainians could be affected. (Oct. 10)
 
Share