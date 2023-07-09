The Mexican Navy is on the verge of taking full control of Mexico City’s International Airport, as President Andres Manuel López Obrador has decreed this military institution should assume full responsibility of its administration. (July ) (AP Video: Gerardo Carrillo)
Mexican Navy taking control of Mexico City airport
