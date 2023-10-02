San Francisco 49ers
Taylor Swift
Gaetz and McCarthy
Tim Wakefield dies
AP Top 25

Authorities in Mexico say the roof of a church has collapsed in northern Mexico during a Mass, killing at least nine people and injuring about 50. Approximately 30 parishioners are believed to have be trapped in the rubble when the roof caved in Sunday. (Oct. 2)
Video

Faithful trapped as roof of Mexico church collapses

Authorities in Mexico say the roof of a church has collapsed in northern Mexico during a Mass, killing at least nine people and injuring about 50. Approximately 30 parishioners are believed to have be trapped in the rubble when the roof caved in Sunday. (Oct. 2)
 
Share