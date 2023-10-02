Authorities in Mexico say the roof of a church has collapsed in northern Mexico during a Mass, killing at least nine people and injuring about 50. Approximately 30 parishioners are believed to have be trapped in the rubble when the roof caved in Sunday. (Oct. 2)
Faithful trapped as roof of Mexico church collapses
