Catia Lattouf has turned her apartment in Mexico City’s Polanco neighborhood into a clinic for sick, injured or infant hummingbirds. She began caring for the birds in 2011 after recovering from colon cancer; taking in a bird which had lost an eye and nursing it back to health. (August 8) (AP Video/Gerardo Carrillo)
A woman in Mexico City turns her apartment into a clinic for dozens of ailing hummingbirds
