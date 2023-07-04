Among the last cities downstream to receive water from the shrinking Colorado River, Tijuana is staring down a water crisis driven also by aging, inefficient infrastructure and successive governments that have done little to prepare the city for diminishing water in the region. (AP Video by Jordi Lebrija. Produced by Teresa de Miguel)
Tijuana’s ever present struggle to access water
Among the last cities downstream to receive water from the shrinking Colorado River, Tijuana is staring down a water crisis driven also by aging, inefficient infrastructure and successive governments that have done little to prepare the city for diminishing water in the region. (AP Video by Jordi Lebrija. Produced by Teresa de Miguel)