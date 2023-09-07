The first day of school is providing challenges for major cities that are struggling with the influx of tens of thousands of migrants. In New York, schools have opened to nearly 20,000 children arriving with parents seeking asylum. (Sept. 7) (AP Video/Robert Bumsted)
NYC schools open to thousands of new migrant families
