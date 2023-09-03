As the U.S. government built its latest stretch of border wall, Mexico made a statement of its own by laying remains of the Berlin Wall a few steps away. The 3-ton pockmarked, gray concrete slab sits next to a lighthouse and the border wall extending into the Pacific Ocean. (September 3) (AP Video: Jorge Lebrija and Eugene García)
Berlin Wall relic erected next to US-Mexico border
