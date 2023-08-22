GOP debate: How to watch
Tropical Storm Harold
Terry McLaurin’s injury
Trump to surrender
Serena Williams welcomes second child

A federal judge is considering whether Texas can keep a floating barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border as the Biden administration seeks to remove Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s measure to deter migrants from crossing. (Aug. 22) (AP Video: Eric Gay and Paul J. Weber)

Video

Judge weighs Texas river barrier to block migrants

A federal judge is considering whether Texas can keep a floating barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border as the Biden administration seeks to remove Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s measure to deter migrants from crossing. (Aug. 22) (AP Video: Eric Gay and Paul J. Weber)
 
Share