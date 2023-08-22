A federal judge is considering whether Texas can keep a floating barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border as the Biden administration seeks to remove Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s measure to deter migrants from crossing. (Aug. 22) (AP Video: Eric Gay and Paul J. Weber)
Judge weighs Texas river barrier to block migrants
A federal judge is considering whether Texas can keep a floating barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border as the Biden administration seeks to remove Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s measure to deter migrants from crossing. (Aug. 22) (AP Video: Eric Gay and Paul J. Weber)