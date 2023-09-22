Thousands of migrants riding atop railway cars in Mexico this week or waiting in mile-long lines by the tracks to hitch a ride to the U.S. have triggered the closure of one U.S. border crossing and forced Mexico’s largest railroad to suspend dozens of freight trains. (Sept. 22) (AP video: Alicia Fernández)
Mexico’s largest railroad suspends freight service after upsurge in migrants hopping rides to US border
