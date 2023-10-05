President Joe Biden defends his decision to waive 26 federal laws in South Texas to allow for 20 miles of new construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, saying the funding was previously appropriated. But he says he doesn’t think the wall works. (Oct. 5)
Biden says border wall doesn’t work as he allows new construction
President Joe Biden defends his decision to waive 26 federal laws in South Texas to allow for 20 miles of new construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, saying the funding was previously appropriated. But he says he doesn’t think the wall works. (Oct. 5)