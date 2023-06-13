Huge crowds filled downtown Denver on Monday night, after the Nuggets squeezed past the Miami Heat for a frantic 94-89 victory in Game 5 of the NBA finals. This is the first time the Denver Nuggets have won the NBA championship. (June 13)
Denver celebrates as Nuggets take home 1st NBA title
