Miami Mayor Suarez drops out of 2024 presidential race

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is ending his bid for the presidency, dropping out of the 2024 race after failing to qualify for the first Republican debate. The two-term mayor became the first candidate to drop out of the crowded GOP field. (August 29)
