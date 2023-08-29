Steve Scalise cancer diagnosis
Hurricane Idalia nears Florida
UNC-Chapel Hill shooting
Brain worm retrieved in Australia
Joe the Plumber dies

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is ending his bid for the presidency, dropping out of the 2024 race after failing to qualify for the first Republican debate. The two-term mayor became the first candidate to drop out of the crowded GOP field. (August 29)

Video

Miami Mayor Suarez drops out of 2024 presidential race

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is ending his bid for the presidency, dropping out of the 2024 race after failing to qualify for the first Republican debate. The two-term mayor became the first candidate to drop out of the crowded GOP field. (August 29)
 
Share