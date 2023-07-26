Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits on verge of revival by appeals court; Pete Davidson to do 50 hours community service after charge of driving into Beverly Hills house; Michael K. Williams’ nephew urges compassion for defendant at sentencing related to actor’s death. (July 26)
ShowBiz Minute: Jackson, Davidson, Williams
