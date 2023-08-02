Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke out Wednesday about the latest indictment of Donald Trump, reiterating that he had “no right to overturn the election,” and blasting Trump’s “group of crackpot lawyers” who told him what he wanted to hear. (Aug. 2)
Pence on indictment: I ‘hoped it wouldn’t come to this’
Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke out Wednesday about the latest indictment of Donald Trump, reiterating that he had “no right to overturn the election,” and blasting Trump’s “group of crackpot lawyers” who told him what he wanted to hear. (Aug. 2)