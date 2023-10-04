Mike Pence answered questions on national security and foreign policy in a forum co-hosted by The Associated Press and Georgetown’s Institute of Politics and Public Service where he asserted his support for Ukraine saying it’s a matter of national interest. (Oct. 3)
Continuing support of Ukraine is a matter of National interest says Pence
