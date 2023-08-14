The pilot of a Soviet fighter plane noticed it was losing power and decided to eject himself and a crew member before the jet crashed during a weekend air show outside Detroit, officials said (Aug. 14)(AP video: Mike Householder)
Pilot of Soviet jet noticed loss of power before Michigan air show crash, NTSB says
