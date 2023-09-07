Danny Masterson sentenced
One of three men accused of assisting a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testified in his own defense, portraying himself as “scared” participant in a daytime ride to see the Democrat’s vacation home in northern Michigan (Sept. 7)

Man charged with aiding kidnap plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testifies in own defense

