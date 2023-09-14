Jury deliberations are underway in northern Michigan in the last trial connected to a plot to kidnap the state’s governor. William Null, brother Michael Null and Eric Molitor are charged with providing support to the leaders of the 2020 scheme. (Sept. 14)
Jury deciding fate of 3 men in last trial tied to Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot
Jury deliberations are underway in northern Michigan in the last trial connected to a plot to kidnap the state’s governor. William Null, brother Michael Null and Eric Molitor are charged with providing support to the leaders of the 2020 scheme. (Sept. 14)