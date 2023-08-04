Fifty years after the U.S. Endangered Species Act took effect, officials say 99% of the animals and plants it protects have survived. But some scientists and activists fear the act itself is in trouble (Aug. 4)(AP video: Mike Householder)
After helping prevent extinctions for 50 years, the Endangered Species Act itself could be in peril
